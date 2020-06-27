HARRISBURG — Bradford County saw a jump in COVID-19 cases on Friday as the Pennsylvania Department of Health now shows the county with 50 confirmed cases.
That is five more confirmed cases than were reported on Thursday. The county now has six other probable cases of the coronavirus.
The Sayre-base ZIP code of 18840 has 21 confirmed cases, which is the most in the county. Athens (18810) has seven confirmed cases.
There have been 3,339 negative tests in Bradford County. There have been three deaths related to the coronavirus in the county.
Pennsylvania has seen 84,370 cases of COVID-19 with 6,579 deaths connected to the virus, according to the department of health.
Across the border in New York, there have been 152 cases confirmed in Tioga County.
There have been 24 deaths in the county with at least 22 tied to the Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
The county has seen 120 individuals recover from the virus, including at least 44 at Elderwood. There are currently 21 individuals in mandatory quarantine.
In Chemung County there is just one active case of coronavirus.
The county has had 113 cases with 109 recoveries and three deaths. There is currently one individual in a hospital dealing with the virus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.