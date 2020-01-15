Driving under the influence
ALBANY TOWNSHIP — A Waverly man was charged with DUI and summary traffic offenses following an incident that occurred on Overton Road in Albany Township on Nov. 30.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Gary Lee Barbur, 58, was charged after a single vehicle crash on that roadway. Barbur’s blood-alcohol content level was 0.2 percent at the time of the crash.
Barbur was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr on Jan. 24.
Retail theft
A Sayre woman is facing retail theft charges following an incident that occurred at the Elmira Street Walmart in Athens Township on Oct. 28.
According to township police, Brittany Marshell Savercool, 30, was charged after she allegedly attempted to steal $98 worth of merchandise from the store.
She was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Feb. 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.