After Jerry Anthony retired from cutting hair in 2005, he sold his barber shop on Berwick Turnpike in Ridgebury Township to Nadene Furman, who ran it until recently retiring.
Now the business is back in the Anthony family and bearing its original name, as Jerry's grandson Dakota reopened the shop this week.
The flat-roofed shop was constructed in 1964 out of cinderblocks, and the first haircut given cost $1.25.
Dakota never saw himself opening the shop back up, but when the pandemic struck and he lost his job, he saw the opportunity to reopen the popular business.
“The opportunity presented itself, so I took it,” he said.
Opening a business during a pandemic should be a challenge, but instead it made it possible for Dakota to do.
“That’s what created it,” he said. “It’s hard to find work, and this presented itself.”
Jerry, famous for his jokes while he was in charge of the shop, was sure to crack one when he heard the news.
“I said ‘Oh no.’”
He was in the shop when it opened up for the first time in 15 years on Tuesday, but Jerry does not plan on giving any more haircuts.
“No,” he said. “I was here for 41 years, that’s long enough.”
Dakota is unsure if he’ll run the shop for that long, but is looking forward to what the future holds.
“We’ll see how business is,” he said. “Maybe we’ll get another barber.”
Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect that Nadene Furman purchased the building and operated Furman's Barber Shop from 2005 to 2020, before Dakota Anthony reopened it. The Morning Times regrets the error.
