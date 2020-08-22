During the recent County Commissioner Association of Pennsylvania annual meeting, held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the membership elected its new slate of officers to serve the association in 2021.
Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller was elected as 1st Vice President.
“I am humbled and honored to be chosen to serve, representing my colleagues (fellow commissioner’s and councilmember’s) as well as Solicitors, and Chief Clerks who are members of our association” said Miller.
Miller serves on the Board of Directors of the association, as well as Chairman on the County Governance Committee. He also serves on several other committees within CCAP including the Natural Gas Taskforce, Chairman of the Deferred Compensation Committee, Resolutions Committee and Personal Committee.
The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania is a statewide, nonprofit, bipartisan association representing the commissioners, chief clerks, administrators, their equivalents in home rule counties, and solicitors of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.
“The association serves to strengthen Pennsylvania counties’ ability to govern their own affairs and improve the well-being and quality of life of their constituents,” a press release said. “To this end, the association effects the achievement of favorable state and federal legislation, programs and policies, and provides appropriate programs, services and training to its membership, county leaders, and their staff. The association strives to educate and inform the public, administrative, legislative and regulatory bodies, decision makers, and the media about county government.”
Miller is currently serving in his third term as Bradford County Commissioner as Chairman. He is the former CEO and Co-Owner of Cornell Industrial Corporation and resides in Terry Township with his wife Kay.
“I want to see our county continue to be the great place to work and raise our families it has always been,” Miller said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.