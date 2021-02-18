SAYRE — Sometimes a simple act of kindness is noteworthy.
Such was the case Monday when Pudgie’s showed up with pizza for those working in Guthrie’s COVID units.
“Chad (Alderman) reached out to us and said he wanted to do something special for the individuals working on the COVID floor,” explained Guthrie’s Jennifer Warner. “He’s very expressive about how grateful they are as a community and wanting to support the community.”
“We appreciate the hard work and dedication of the COVID nurses, especially those who are working so hard trying to take care of everybody during this pandemic,” said Alderman.
Warner said that they were expecting a couple of sheet pizzas. What they got was a dozen pizzas and more.
“It’s the least that we can do,” said Alderman. “We have to stick together as a community. If we can give them a free lunch to show our appreciation — it’s the littlest things that matter.”
“At Guthrie, the word compassion is in our mission statement and in our business statement and it is so gratifying to see that compassion coming back from our community to our nurses and our staff, our housekeepers and everyone who is working so very hard to take care of these patients,” said Warner. “Gifts like this are happening regularly for our units. We have multiple units taking care of COVID patients and that staff works so hard.”
