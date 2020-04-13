WAVERLY — As the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down regular business at Chemite in Waverly, the demand for hand sanitizer has allowed things to pick back up.
Regulations previously required any product claiming to be a sanitizer to have an EPA registration number. Recent shortages resulted in the rules being relaxed so companies that typically don’t produce hand sanitizer, but have the ability to, can do so.
With regularly purchased materials being sold less as businesses are forced to close, Chemite turned its attention to the community by beginning to produce hand sanitizer for healthcare facilities.
A buyer who owns nursing homes along the east coast contacted owner Jennifer Moorehead asking if Chemite had any available.
“I just found out (that day) that I was allowed to make it,” Moorehead said. “Within one day he had 3,000 gallons worth of orders.”
Though the large order will eventually be filled, it is largely dependent on the supply of isopropyl alcohol that is available.
Moorehead said they are putting each shipment towards the order, before having to pause production and wait for the next shipment to arrive.
“It’s very hard to get in,” she said. “But being that (we can make it), we want to do our part. If I had a relative staying in a nursing home, I’d be petrified and want them to be safe.”
Moorehead’s daughter is an emergency room nurse in Florida, one of the country’s hardest-hit states.
“You’re nervous for the exposure they have, and you definitely don’t want to bring it into a nursing home,” she said.
Moorehead and her brother, Eric Howell, co-own Chemite along with their parents.
