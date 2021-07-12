TIOGA CENTER — During the Tioga Central School District board of education meeting on Wednesday, Superintendent Josh Roe gave a presentation on the funding the school will receive as part of ESSER II.
Roe explained that ESSER stands for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, which is part of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations.
According to Roe, Tioga was granted $878,159 from ESSER II. However, he said that “it came with some caveats that you can’t just spend it on whatever you want, there were some different categories.”
Some of the school’s proposed uses for the funds include the replacement of a large fuel oil tank, the retainment of an extra daytime custodial worker, nine Ben-Q presentation boards, repairs to the walk-in cooler, a new blast chiller, new dishwasher, and new materials for fifth and sixth grade.
Roe explained that the fuel tank, which is located underground behind the middle school, was recently inspected and is in desperate need of replacing.
“It didn’t pass inspection,” said Roe. “Our external layer is dry.”
Roe said that the current tank is 34 years old, with all three of the school’s tanks having been most recently replaced in 1987.
Roe described the Ben-Q boards as “dual display presentation point for teachers ... they’re like smartphones but on steroids.”
The district recently purchased six of these boards, so the money from ESSER II will allow the district to bring their total up to 15 new presentation boards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.