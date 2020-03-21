SHESHEQUIN — Sheshequin Township supervisors have declared a state of emergency, effective immediately, supervisor chair Kurt Lafy announced Friday.
The declaration was made in conjunction with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf’s disaster emergency declaration, which Lafy said has effectively shut down townships.
“What this (local) declaration does is allow us to make decisions without having to wait two days to advertise a special meeting to pass resolutions to get things done,” he said. “This is a just-in-case measure in case we need to do anything in an emergency.”
Lafy added that all emergency resolutions, if any are taken, will be formally passed publicly in the township’s next regularly scheduled board meeting and included in the meeting minutes.
“We hope that the public understands why we are taking this measure,” he said. “And everything will be made public in our meetings. We’re not trying to hide anything.”
Lafy explained that some of the township’s over-50 miles of dirt roads are currently going through their spring thaws, resulting in muddy damage that may lead to stuck cars if the township is not allowed to work on them.
“The last thing we need during this pandemic is someone to get sick or a home to catch fire and ambulances and fire trucks can’t get to the house,” he said. “As part of this shutdown, our gravel pit is also shut down. So we have a limited supply of gravel moving forward, meaning we’ll need to concentrate on the bad spots.”
More information and updates on the township can be found online at www.sheshequintwp.org or by contacting Lafy at 570-637-5103.
