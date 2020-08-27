SAYRE — The Sayre Area School District welcomed back more than 900 mask-clad students for the first day of the 2020-2021 school year on Tuesday.
The school district opened up its doors for the first time in nearly six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down schools in Pennsylvania back in March.
“The day went off without a hitch in the sense that students got in, everything was safe, they got to their locations,” said Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio. “(Our) teachers were doing what they do on a normal basis on that first day of opening and welcoming students and starting to build those relationships.”
Daloisio said there were some “bumps along the way” when it came to new traffic patterns for student drop-offs.
“Traffic in the morning was a different pattern, so we had a little bit of a jam but we just worked through it — and as we continue to work through it, it will just get smoother as people get used to it,” Daloisio said.
The second-year superintendent was thrilled with how the students dealt with the new mask mandate.
“I was very proud of them. I walked the high school a couple times and, when the class change happened, I did not see one student without a mask on,” she said. “Everyone was doing what we were asking them to do. It was really nice and I was very proud of the students for getting through that change of what looks different in school.”
The mask mandate from Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration came down late and forced a change for Sayre at Snyder Elementary.
“We had already had the plan in place at the high school level except for certain rooms based on enrollment,” said Daloisio. “At the elementary building, we were (originally) able to just have students wear masks on the bus, and then when they entered the building and transitioned so it was a complete change for us at the elementary building because we originally were planning to have kids in their classrooms all day without wearing a mask. So that was a shift and it was a change. Delivering that news and communicating that to parents was important.”
Daloisio praised the parents in the school district for getting their kids prepared for the change.
“I was at the elementary building this morning and witnessed arrival and I did not see one student arrive without a mask, so I appreciated that partnership from the parents — they provided it and obviously practiced with their kiddos,” she said.
