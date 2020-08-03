SAYRE — A Sayre man is facing more than 200 charges involving the sexual assault of an underage girl.
Jeffrey Post, 43, has been charged with 34 counts each of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and unlawful contact with minor (sexual offenses), all of which are first-degree felonies.
Post is also facing 34 counts of aggravated indecent assault, a second-degree felony; 35 counts of corruption of minors, a third-degree felony; and 34 counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16-years-old, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Sayre Borough Police began an investigation when they were contacted by Children and Youth Services about an underage girl receiving “inappropriate text messages.”
Post was sent to Bradford County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail, but he has since posted bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 18.
