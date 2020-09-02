WAVERLY — The Waverly Planning Board granted permission to the owner of the Railhouse Restaurant and Tap Room to construct a public parking lot adjacent to the building during its meeting on Tuesday evening.
At its July meeting, the board determined that the site plan needed several adjustments, including resizing the parking spots to 10-by-20 feet to meet village code. The original plan had smaller parking spaces.
More space is also needed for cars to back up in order to exit the parking lot, so they do not go onto the sidewalk. The board suggested a 30-to-50 degree turning radius to account for the different sizes of vehicles.
The board also reviewed a request to open a birthing center in the building on Sawyer Place currently occupied by Tot’s Learning Center.
The board denied the request, citing that the building is in a residential area.
Current village code allows daycares and nursing facilities to operate in a residential area. Village Attorney Betty Keene did not interpret a birthing center to fall into the realm of a nursing facility.
“It should be done in a commercial area,” Keene said.
The Planning Board referred the issue to the Zoning Board of Appeals, as it does not have the authority to grant a variance allowing the birthing center to open.
A member of the public present at the meeting noted that the building has never been used for residential purposes and even has a parking lot attached to it.
