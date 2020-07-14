MANSFIELD, PA. (07/13/2020) Mansfield University will host rescheduled commencement ceremonies for the class of 2020 on Saturday, August 8 at Karl Van Norman Field.
The small, on-campus ceremonies will follow all health guidelines set by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the State System of Higher Education, and the federal government. Limited tickets will be issued so the total number of participants and event staff fall under the 250-person maximum for a green county in Pennsylvania’s phased reopening plan. Social distancing of at least six feet and face coverings are mandatory.
Both ceremonies will be live streamed free of charge at mansfield.edu.
A ceremony for the College of Arts and Humanities begins at 9 a.m. followed by a ceremony for the College of Natural and Social Science at 1 p.m.
The date and format of the ceremonies was based on important feedback from a set of surveys sent to the class of 2020 graduates. The annual spring commencement ceremony was originally scheduled for May 2.
Graduates can register for their ceremony using the commencement registration button in their my.mansfield account. All guests must have a ticket for the event.
More information, an academic regalia order form, and FAQs can be found at mansfield.edu/commencement.
The university will closely monitor inclimate weather and the infection rates of COVID-19 across the State of Pennsylvania and beyond. Should there be any disruption or the need to further postpone or cancel the August 8 Commencement ceremony, all registered ticket holders will be notified in advance.
