SAYRE — Last month, the Sayre Borough Council voted to approve the purchase of a new aerial truck for the Sayre Fire Department from Glick Fire Equipment, a representative of Pierce Manufacturing, at a cost not to exceed $1,235,000.
The funding for this purchase comes out of a $2,000,000 loan that the borough borrowed from First Citizens Community Bank, which will be paid off over the next 20 years.
“We did have about $150,000 saved towards this already, but the balance will come out of that line of credit,” said Sayre Borough Manager Dave Jarrett.
Jarrett went on to say that the rest of the loan will be used for various other projects.
The new aerial truck is designated a quint, or quintuple combination pumper, named for the five functions it provides the department: pump, water tank, fire hose, aerial device, and ground ladders.
Jarrett said this purchasing decision goes back to January of 2020, when a committee was formed to weigh the options of refurbishing the borough’s current 1996 aerial truck or purchasing a new one.
“Of course two months after they’re formed (COVID-19) disrupted everybody’s life,” said Jarrett. “But by summertime of ‘20 they were able to look at some demo models provided by the different manufacturers.”
The committee ultimately recommended purchasing a new truck rather than refurbishing the current truck.
“Refurbishing would have cost upwards of $800,000 and would’ve taken nearly a year, so the truck would be gone,” said Jarrett. “This way, this truck is still in service until the new one comes.”
Jarrett also argued that while the $800,000 refurbishing cost might look more appealing to some, it might only get another 10 years of service out of the truck compared to 25 years for a new truck.
“(If you) spent $800,000, in 10 years you’re going to spend more than $1.2 million,” said Jarrett. “They’re not getting cheaper.”
In October, the committee was able to bring a proposal from Marion Body Works, and in November a proposal followed from Pierce Manufacturing.
Both of these manufacturers are based out of Wisconsin, and Jarrett said the borough has had positive purchasing experiences with both in the past. Sayre bought a fire engine from Marion in 2013 and one from Pierce back in 2000.
Jarrett said these two quotes were evaluated throughout the winter months.
“(The council) obviously took price into consideration, but price wasn’t the only factor in consideration,” said Jarrett. “It came down to the different options (and) the hurdles that had to be overcome.”
Jarrett went on to say that one such hurdle was making sure that the new truck would fit inside of the fire station. He recalled stories he’s heard about the last aerial truck the borough bought.
“The current truck was purchased in 1996,” said Jarrett. “When it was ready to be delivered it wouldn’t fit in the building.”
In ‘96 the borough made renovations to the hall to accommodate the new truck, but Jarrett said that is something the council is making efforts to avoid this time around.
After weighing all the pros and cons of each manufacturer, the borough did end up choosing the more affordable option. According to Jarrett, Pierce came in $23,000 less expensive than Marion. On top of that, the borough saved nearly $50,000 more in prepay discounts with Pierce.
“A lot of people could say ‘well, $50,000 savings on a 1.2 million dollar purchase, OK,’” said Jarrett. “But we still had to take advantage of it.”
Jarrett noted that a price increase took effect in January, and the borough made sure to take action before another increase was applied in June.
“We signed a contract and had that submitted (in May) so we didn’t incur any additional costs,” said Jarrett.
Jarrett said it is likely that adjustments will have to be made to the plan for the truck if any surprise expenses come up once it is in production, but he said there is a little cushion built into the approved price.
It will still be at least another 14 months before Sayre’s new aerial truck comes out of production, but even that timeline is subject to change depending on various circumstances beyond anyone’s control.
“In the end, I don’t think you could’ve had a more thorough process,” said Jarrett of the purchase. “It is a tremendous investment, but it is a need.”
To counter would-be opposition toward the purchase who might argue there are enough aerial trucks throughout the Valley, Jarrett explained how each truck is built for a unique purpose.
“It’s tough. You really can’t compare apple to apples,” said Jarrett. “What you have to do is look at your current needs (and) look at your long term needs ... (For) the truck we have it was getting harder and harder to find replacement parts.”
Once the new truck is delivered the old aerial truck will be put up for sale.
“We’re hoping that it’ll find a nice home,” said Jarrett. “Maybe in the southern part of the country — that seems to be where the market is right now — and whatever revenue generated off that sale will pay down the debt on this (new) truck.”
Jarrett said that the next step will be for the fire department to sit down with representatives from Pierce to go over and approve the final design before the truck goes into production.
“And (then) you’ll see it maybe by the 2022 Christmas parade,” Jarrett said.
