The Morning Times reached out to the major candidates in each of the state and federal elections that will affect our readers heading into Tuesday’s election.
Libertarian Larry Frey will face incumbent Republican State Rep. Tina Pickett in the race for the Pennsylvania House of Representatives 110th District on Tuesday.
Below are the complete answers that Frey gave to the questions sent out by the Morning Times:
What are your top priorities if you are elected?
If elected one of my top priorities is going to be establishing the legitimacy of political parties that are not the Democrat or Republican parties. Libertarian and other alternative candidates in Pennsylvania faced enormous difficulties just getting on the ballot. I have felt this way for a very long time and was one of the issues I brought forth when I asked my fellow libertarians for the nomination this past March.
The COVID-19 pandemic and associated restrictions help illustrate this. Our state government placed restrictions on gatherings and waived certain requirements for renewing driver’s licenses or concealed carry permits. As for elections, the state waived certain notarization requirements official filing forms. The stated purpose was to avoid unnecessary and potentially dangerous social contact.
As a Registered Nurse I can respect that. Yet that same government argued in federal court that there was no reason why libertarians were other so-called third parties couldn’t go door-to-door and collect the legally required face-to-face signatures needed for ballot access. As a registered nurse, seeing the pandemic used as a political tool angers me. I want to see Pennsylvania legally and formally recognize major political parties other than the Democrat and Republican parties.
There are other issues I like to address. Devolving power from the state government and allowing locally elected officials to make decisions for their counties, townships and boroughs is one. Another would be privatizing the sale of wine and spirits in Pennsylvania, ending the state’s monopoly.
When it comes to COVID-19, how do you balance the public’s health and safety AND the health of businesses in our communities?
COVID-19 hit us like a lightning bolt. Under the circumstances I can see well-intentioned government officials acting in ways they felt were in the best public interest. I can imagine in such circumstances decisions are made based on best available evidence only to have that evidence proven wrong or change soon after. Unfortunately, I haven’t seen that. What I’ve seen are opportunistic politicians using this to further their own agenda.
I was very willing to give the benefit of the doubt to our political leadership and presume they had the best public interest at heart with their decisions. The reaction to ballot access petitioning alone is enough to convince me, or anyone informed about this, that they don’t care. This is all about staying in power. So if government picks and chooses who wins and loses we see the local merchants go out of business because they are nonessential but the big-box conglomerate can stay in business because they are essential. We see exceptions made for one group but not another. It has become so pervasive that a circumstance’s significant number of people believe COVID-19 is a hoax. COVID-19 is not a hoax. It is also not a hoax that it is being used as an excuse to stomp on individual liberties.
What I think is we should have been educated. For example, explain to people just what purpose a facemask serves and how and when it should be used. This would be much better than mandates and fines for noncompliance. The people of this nation have a character that does not like to be told what to do and when to do it. We are no longer in a state of immediate emergency. Time can, and should, be taken to inform the public based on best available information at the time.
I have enough confidence that we as a population would generally comply with what is in our best interest if we believe it genuinely was. I would say that we need to be educated not intimidated on this and any other serious threat.
As for businesses let me just provide an example. I know COVID-19 is real. I know the risks and I know how to mitigate those risks. If we follow the previous suggestion then most everyone else would be equally well informed. So, why then should my friends and I be barred from having a social gathering at a local restaurant? The educated adult knows the risks and has the right to make their own decisions.
COVID-19 is communicable and can be transmitted to others so there is that to consider as well. It is however very apparent that the arbitrary shutting down and restricting businesses, churches, and other social groups has gotten entirely out of hand. Once again, we see our government picking and choosing the winners and losers. As for myself, I am a registered nurse. I do come in contact with persons who have COVID-19. I know that wearing a mask in public is to protect others more than myself. This is exactly why I do it. I also know that our small businesses especially our local restaurants have been terribly hurt by this. This is exactly why I make a point of patronizing them as often as practical. I would encourage others to do the same regardless of whether or not I am elected.
There are a lot of Veterans in this district, what would you do to make sure those Veterans get the healthcare and social services they need?
I am a registered nurse. I think everyone should have access to healthcare. I have a great deal of respect for our veterans. I am well aware that the healthcare systems established by the VA are not as good as they should be. It is an issue that needs to be promptly addressed. However, this is a matter for the federal government. As a candidate for state representative the best I can promise would be to contact my representative in Congress. As part of this community I see no reason why we as a community can’t join together and provide some support to our veterans in this community. That I would certainly encourage.
When it comes to expanding reliable internet access in this district, what would you do to make sure that gets done sooner rather than later?
The easy answer to expanding reliable internet access. Deregulation. If you want internet access what are your options right now where you live? How many real options do you have, one? Maybe two? How many more options might you have if our utilities were less regulated. When a monopoly exists, be it government or private with government consent, there is no competition. When there is no competition there is no incentive to improve. If the people of this district could choose from a number of different providers then the best provider with the best service would prevail.
Now, I will guess a follow-up question. What about the lack of population density in rural communities that might discourage utilities to invest in those areas? As for internet access advances in cell phone technology and satellite communications have made the need for hardline cables and expensive infrastructure almost obsolete. Some of this is regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utilities Commission. As a state representative, this would be an area where I could have influence. Some of this is also regulated by the Federal Communications Commission. We are seeing technology outrunning and rendering obsolete the current set of regulations.
Do you have a final message for voters before Tuesday’s election?
Government at all levels should have as its primary function the duty to protect your rights. Government at all levels should never have the authority to tell you how to live your life or what to do with your life or your property as long as you respect the rights and property of others. We do not need to be guided by the hand of the state in everything we do every moment of the day. Be informed and be free.
