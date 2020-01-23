ALBANY — Touting nation-leading advances in social, racial and economic issues within his 2021 budget proposal, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he is “making progress happen” with his $178 billion spending plan for next year.
The proposal faced a $6.1 billion deficit, which he aims to plug with $2 billion from a higher estimate of tax receipts, $2.5 billion in various spending cuts and $2.5 billion in Medicaid savings from restructuring the program.
Cuomo targeted the growth in Medicare costs as one of the main contributions to his budget deficit.
While the state covers roughly 26 percent of the program’s overall cost, $20 million, Cuomo attributed the expense increase to counties statewide, which are responsible for covering the remaining $55 million.
To address this, the state would establish a committee in order to ascertain how to reduce costs.
Cuomo said that, for the 10th consecutive year, the executive budget is balanced and continues the state’s record of fiscal integrity.
With an ever-ticking debt clock, the state is currently $348.4 billion in debt — more than double that of Pennsylvania.
Having a population of 19.4 million, that amounts to $17,886 in debt per state citizen.
While New York’s in-state revenue exceeds $338 billion, spending continues to rack up in excess of $392.8 billion — a steady deficit of roughly $54 billion.
Roughly 13 percent of New Yorkers are food stamp recipients.
Calling the budget a progressive roadmap, Cuomo said, “we’re proposing historic investments in climate change and infrastructure programs and fixing the school aid formula to ensure poorer schools get the funding they need.”
“These policies build on our extensive accomplishments over the past nine years that have led to unprecedented economic growth and social progress and historically low unemployment throughout the state all while maintaining fiscal discipline and lowering taxes for middle class families,” said Cuomo.
New York State GOP Chairman Nick Langworthy criticized the proposal, calling it “dishonest rhetoric, obfuscation and (Cuomo’s) fuzzy Albany math.”
“While the governor rattled off a laundry list of new spending items and inconsequential pet projects, like redesigning the state flag, he offered zero acknowledgement of our record-breaking population drain or the state’s precipitous economic decline,” Langworthy said. “The governor has no plan to reverse New York’s status as the highest taxed, least business-friendly climate in the nation.”
“Three terms of Andrew Cuomo can be summed up with three words: Colossal economic failure,” Langworthy added.
That being said, what does the 2021 budget proposal include?
As noted above, Cuomo proposes a $33 billion five-year plan to combat climate change that will include: $3 billion Restore Mother Nature Bond Act supplemented by $740 million in additional state funding; $28 billion for green energy; and $1.5 billion for carbon-free transportation.
Cuomo has also proposed a $275 billion infrastructure program, which includes $87 billion toward railroad, airport, highway, bridge and tunnel improvements; $35 billion for the improvement of environmental facilities and parks; $11 billion for “economic and community development”; $9 billion for affordable housing; $19 billion for school building improvements; and $14 billion toward SUNY and CUTY building improvements.
That figure also includes $1 billion toward broadband internet infrastructure expansion.
The fiscal year 2021 budget — which begins April 1 — also doubles funding from $64 million to $128 million for the Homeless Housing Assistance Program, and allocates $5 million for projects for homeless veterans.
Looking to tackle childhood poverty, Cuomo proposes expanding the Empire State Child Tax Credit.
Currently, the credit only allows deductions for those with children between four- and 16-years-old, but proposed changes would include children under the age of four.
Cuomo estimates the $157 million initiative will “provide an average of a $400 benefit per family to nearly 400,000 working class families with children under four years old — approximately 172,500 families with children over the age of three will get an additional benefit and 225,500 families with children three and under will receive this benefit for the first time.”
The spending plan also would include new legislation that would require public officials to disclose their tax returns.
In terms of school funding, Cuomo suggests recalculating the school aid funding formula.
Cuomo noted that wealthier school districts still spend approximately $36,000 per student, as opposed to $13,000 per student at poorer school districts.
To ensure State funds are used to reduce funding disparities, a 3 percent — $826 million — increase in school aid funding would bring the total annual expense to a record $28.5 billion, with 85 percent of the Foundation Aid increase going to the highest-need districts, state documents said.
One of the major tenants of the proposal is Cuomo’s second crack at legalizing recreational marijuana, after his original proposal failed last year.
This year, the governor is proposing a comprehensive regulatory approach to legalize cannabis — creating a new Office of Cannabis Management to specialize in cannabis regulation.
The proposal would “administer social equity licensing opportunities, develop an egalitarian adult-use market structure and facilitate market entry through access to capital, technical assistance and incubation of equity entrepreneurs.”
Additionally, it would also “correct past harms to individuals and communities that have disproportionally been impacted by prohibition.”
State documents say that, in the name of public health, the proposal limits the sale of cannabis products to adults 21 and over and establishes stringent quality and safety controls — including oversight over the packaging, labeling, advertising and testing of all cannabis products.
The efforts will be done in coordination with neighboring states Connecticut, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Cuomo said.
