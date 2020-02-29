SAYRE — Every town across this country counts on people to step up and work hard on behalf of the community.
The Sayre Borough Council honored two people who do just that on Wednesday.
Mayor Henry Farley presented police officer Steve Burlingame and borough treasurer Liz Fice with plaques honoring their commitment to their jobs and the community.
“Twenty-five years ago we were very lucky to recruit an officer from the Bradford County Sheriff’s Office to Sayre Borough — and that was Steven A. Burlingame,” Farley said during Wednesday’s council meeting.
Burlingame, who has been with the department for 25 years, is well-known in the community for leading the DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program.
“His claim to fame here with us at the borough is he runs the DARE program in the schools,” Farley said. “Through that program, he has gotten to know almost every kid in Sayre through Epiphany and Snyder schools, so he’s probably the most well-known police officer and friend to the kids.”
Burlingame said he is proud to serve the community, especially working with kids in the DARE program.
“That’s my favorite part of the job is the DARE program. I love seeing the kids every day and just imparting this knowledge onto them,” he said.
Burlingame has enjoyed his time working in the Sayre community over the past 25 years.
“It’s a great place to work. The citizens are usually very supportive as well as the business owners and my boss, Chief (Dan) Reynolds, is great. (He is) very supportive,” Burlingame said.
Fice began working at Sayre Borough back in 1990 and has dedicated the past 30 years to keeping the municipality in good fiscal health.
“Thirty years ago Liz came down from Ithaca where she was working and couldn’t stand the ride any longer,” Farley said. “We can’t say enough to thank Liz for all that she does. She keeps the books in order and keeps us in order. It’s a good deal that she does because there are lots of times where we could get screwed up financially if it weren’t for Liz.”
Fice has enjoyed her time at the borough, including working with current Borough Manager Dave Jarrett over the past 23 years.
“It’s nice. You have good days and you have bad days, but these folks have been great. Working for Dave has been wonderful. I’ve never had anybody better to work for than him,” said Fice.
Farley stressed how important it is for any community to have people like Burlingame and Fice ready to step up and serve.
“The nice thing about Liz, Steve and Chief Reynolds is they’ve been here and this has been their career. It’s nice that these folks have dedicated their lives to Sayre Borough,” Farley said.
