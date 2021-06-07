Leprino Foundation contributes to Athens Little League project
Buy Now

The Leprino Foundation donated to the Athens Little League for its concession stand renovation project last week. Pictured here, back row from left, are Alex McQuay, Sam Cheresnowsky, Cartyr Cockcroft, Connor Davidson and Ryan Hicks. Pictured in the front row, from left, are Leprino Foods representative Sherry Boor, Brady Boor, Griffin Smith, Jacob Saxon, Shea Davidson, Hank Cheresnowsky, Landon Briggs and Beau Hall.

 Erik Berggren/Morning Times

ATHENS — The Leprino Foundation presented a check for $6,000 to the Athens Little League Auxiliary on Wednesday.

This contribution is a “Grand Slam” level sponsorship for the concession stand renovation project at the Athens Little League field. The project will take place at the end of the current season and is estimated to cost between $20,000 and $25,000.

“It really needs an overhaul in there,” said Auxiliary President Shana Cockcroft. “So this was a huge step to get us toward that.”

While Cockcroft said that the Leprino Foundation has donated the largest sum so far, she noted that many other sponsors have helped with funds.

Other sponsors currently include: Lowes Heroes Project, Taunya Knowles Rosenbloom Law/Real Estate, 2 Rivers Insurance, First Citizens Community Bank, C&N Bank, Guthrie, Vulcraft, Brian Kingsley Logging, Johnny D’s Ice Cream, Robinson’s Landscaping & Contracting, GTP, Dandy Mini Marts, Lowery Funeral Home, Henry Dunn Insurance, Tioga Downs Casino & Resort, Kennedy Valve, Visions Federal Credit Union, PS Bank, Simmons-Rockwell Subaru, Diversion Brewing Company, REM Security & Safety Services, WJ Graphics, The Valley Beverage Co., Simply Ellie Boutique, and Kathy Vinson’s “Welcome to the She Shed.”

Leprino Foods representative Sherry Boor said that this donation comes from the foundation’s grants program, which provides funding for local non-profit organizations.

“We’re proud to be able to support the Athens Little League with their concession stand project,” said Boor. “The concession stand plays a large part in how the League supports itself and keeps the program running.”

Anyone interested in contributing to the project can become a sponsor by calling (607) 425-1182 or emailing shana_cockcroft@yahoo.com.

Load comments