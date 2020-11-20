Tioga County reported three more deaths connected to the coronavirus on Thursday.
“It is with deep regret that Tioga County Legislative Chairwoman (Martha) Sauerbrey reports the loss of three more deaths due to COVID-19 Virus complications. Our thoughts and sympathy go out to family and friends of the lost individuals,” a press release said.
The county is now up to 54 deaths related to COVID-19.
Tioga County also reported 25 new cases over the last two days, bringing its total to 1,003 since March.
There are currently 232 active cases, while 717 individuals have recovered and another 569 are in mandatory quarantine at this time.
Chemung County is now up to 31 deaths related to the virus.
The county has had 2,698 confirmed cases with 176 currently active.
There are 38 individuals currently hospitalized as they battle the virus, while 2,491 Chemung County residents have recovered.
Across the border in Pennsylvania, Bradford County has added 84 confirmed cases over the past two days.
The county is now up to 1,384 confirmed cases, while 166 other cases are considered probable by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Bradford County has lost 29 residents due to complications of the virus.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) has added 18 confirmed cases since Tuesday, bringing its total to 280. There are also 12 probable cases.
Athens (18810) is up to 180 confirmed cases after adding 14 cases over the past two days. There are also 14 probable cases.
Other confirmed case numbers across the county include:
• Gillett — 88
• Columbia Cross Roads — 60
• Milan — 18
• Ulster — 60
• Troy — 169
• Towanda — 186
• Canton — 85
• Wyalusing — 67
• Wysox — 21
• Rome — 43
• Monroeton — 36
