TOWANDA — The number of deaths connected to COVID-19 in Bradford County increased by four on Monday, according to the latest report from the State Department of Health.
There have now been 14 deaths in the county where the coronavirus was listed as a contributing factor.
Bradford County also added 21 confirmed cases of the virus on Monday. The total number of confirmed cases in the county since March is up to 609. There are also 47 “probable” cases.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) added two confirmed cases on Monday, bringing its total to 129, which is the most in the county.
In Athens, there have been 47 confirmed cases, which included three new cases on Monday. Gillett is up to 38 cases, while Columbia Cross Roads remained at 29 and Ulster is still at 28.
There are 10 confirmed cases in Milan and Rome is at 16.
Here are numbers from other parts of the county:
- Towanda — 72
- Troy — 102
- Canton — 51
- Wyalusing — 23
- Monroeton — 20
Across the border in New York, there was an additional death connected to the virus reported in Tioga County.
There have now been 31 deaths related to the virus in the county.
“It is with great sadness that we report another COVID-19 related death. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the loved one,” Tioga County Chair Martha Sauerbrey said.
Tioga County added 43 cases of the virus since Saturday, bringing its total to 613.
There are 216 active cases, while 366 individuals have recovered and 552 individuals are currently in mandatory quarantine.
Tioga County also reported that some individuals who recently tested positive for COVID had visited locations in the Valley in the days prior to their positive test.
“The listing below shows public areas where individuals visited in the days prior to testing positive for COVID-19, while they were experiencing symptoms or were in their infectious period. Anyone who was at any of these locations during the below periods of time are asked to self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms for 14-days after the exposure,” a press release from the county said.
Those locations are listed below:
- 10/20/2020: Valley Bowling Center in Waverly from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
- 10/20/2020: Dollar General in Waverly from 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.
- 10/23/2020: Mooney’s in Athens from 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
“Please note that in some cases individuals are tested routinely for COVID-19 for work, before traveling, or prior to having a medical procedure done, and may be asymptomatic before receiving a positive test result,” the press release said. “Help us prevent further spread of the virus by self-quarantining if you visited any of these locations. Anyone who becomes symptomatic is encouraged to contact their health care provider and their local health department. A list of COVID-19 testing locations in our area can be found at covid19.tiogacountyny.com or at the Tioga County Public Health Facebook page.”
In Chemung County, there have been 1,591 cases since March, and currently there are 575 active cases.
The county has not updated its COVID statistics since Friday on its website.
There have been 12 deaths connected to the virus in Chemung County, which most recently reported that 33 individuals are hospitalized currently as they fight the virus and 1,004 people have recovered.
