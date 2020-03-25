WAVERLY — Despite the coronavirus pandemic shutting down many organizations throughout the nation, Waverly trustees still had business to attend to during a short work session meeting Tuesday, revealing the 2020-2021 tentative budget.
Specifically, the village’s general budget is set to increase by 2.5 percent from $3,070,736 to $3,148,183, while the municipality’s assessment role will decrease by 0.65 percent to $71,701,104.
The amount of funds to be raised by local property taxes is expected to increase from $2,084,900 to $2,144,750 — which is a total increase of 2.9 percent. However, trustee Jerry Sinsabaugh explained that a fair portion of that increase is funded by a carry-over from the current budget year. With that factored in, the amount raised by property taxes actually increases by 1.62 percent. The projected village tax rate for the new fiscal year is set to rise from $28.886 to $29.920 per $1,000 of assessed value.
While water rates will remain static, the village’s water budget is slated to increase from $752,104 to $754,417. Metered water sales revenue will increase from $679,104 to $682,317.
“The Board of Water Commissioners will continue to address aging infrastructure needs and the issues raised by the New York State Department of Conservation, the Susquehanna River Basin Commission and other regulatory agencies that continue to increase their requirements,” trustees said.
However, sewer rates for village residents are scheduled to increase from $4.63 to $4.88 per 100 cubic feet of water usage due to a revenue shortfall. While the sewer budget is set to rise from $1,131,865 to $1,139,309, the sewer charge revenue will decrease from $684,615 to $677,809. The sewer capital charge will remain the same at $156 per year.
The village’s cemetery budget is slated to decrease from $48,550 to $47,000.
Trustees also voted to schedule a public hearing for the budget for 6:15 p.m. on April 14. However, Village Mayor Patrick Ayres said they will look to state agencies such as the Conference of Mayors for guidance on how that will unfold due to the coronavirus.
“Right now, I don’t know what that public hearing will look like,” he said. “But we’ll be getting information on what our options might be and get that out to the public as soon as we can.”
Sinsabaugh added that he was happy with how the budget was developed, and thanked his fellow budget committee members Charlie Havens, Kevin Sweeney and Michele Wood.
“They did a really great job, and our department heads deserve a ‘thank you’ as well,” he said. “They knew coming in that we would be working to keep costs down and they worked with us very well on that.”
