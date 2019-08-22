WAVERLY — A six-month long narcotics investigation conducted by the Waverly Police Department has resulted in four more felony-level drug arrests.
Waverly Police arrested Abbey L. Ball, 33, of Waverly; Jacob B. George, 32, of Waverly; Taurus R. Bartlow, 28, of Athens; and Justin Anderson-Blisson, 22, of Waverly after all four were recently indicted in Tioga County Court.
The charges for the four suspects include criminal sale and criminal possession of controlled substances, according to police.
The four suspects were recently arraigned in county court by Judge Gerald Keene. No bail amount was set and they were sent to Tioga County Jail in Owego.
Back on Aug. 8, the Waverly Police Department announced its initial arrests that were the result of the six-month long investigation.
In the early morning hours of Aug. 6, Waverly police arrested 46-year-old Janis A. Stevenson and 30-year-old David A. Crawn for felony criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree and felony possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.
Steven J. Shaffer, 62, was arrested for felony criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.
All three Waverly residents were sent to Tioga County Jail in Owego.
