SAYRE — There are currently 33 scholarship funds administered by Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers.
In 2019, more than $77,000 in scholarships was awarded to 38 students.
Scholarships are available to high school seniors with plans to continue their post-secondary education by attending a four-year college or university, community college, or two-year trade or technical school.
Applicants for all scholarships demonstrate individual excellence in areas, such as, community service, leadership, sports, music, academics and other unique characteristics.
Each year, educational scholarships impact the community by providing financial support to students to pursue careers.
“College tuition rates are on the rise and the cost to attend college is becoming increasingly difficult to meet. Higher education isn’t just critical for our children, but it’s also the key to North Central PA’s future,” said Michael Bridgham, whose Troy Lions Club is a scholarship donor. “This generation of students deserves the same opportunity so many of us have already had … the chance to learn, to explore, and understand what inspires and stimulates them. In the end, the passions and skills they develop through higher education will only serve all of us for years to come.”
For scholarship information and applications please visit www.twintierscf.org.
Founded in 2003, the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers serves 5 counties, Bradford, Potter, Sullivan and Tioga Counties, PA and Tioga County, New York. The Foundation is committed to building philanthropic resources that will sustain healthy and vital communities now and into the future. The Foundation currently manages over 110 funds valued at over $7 million dollars and has awarded over $1 million in grants and scholarships since inception, positively impacting hundreds of lives in the region. For more information on its work in the community contact Suzanne Lee at 570.888.4759, by email at slee@twintierscf.org and www.twintierscf.org.
