HARRISBURG — The Sayre Area School District and Epiphany School will be receiving funds to improve safety and security measures thanks to a grant announced by State Rep. Tina Pickett this week.
Epiphany School will receive $24,498 for equipment, while Sayre will get $60,000 to help cover the costs of the district’s school resource officer. The funds are coming from the Safe Schools Targeted Grants, according to Pickett.
“This funding helps to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff through equipment purchases and the hiring of security officers,” said Pickett. “I am pleased these local schools are taking advantage of the grant program in order to create a more secure learning environment.”
The following school districts/schools in the 110th Legislative District were also awarded funding:
• St. Agnes School – $24,498 equipment grant.
• Towanda Area School District – $14,353 safety grant.
• Wyalusing Area School District – $24,999.84 equipment grant and $19,999.80 safety grant.
Equipment grants can be used to purchase security-related equipment including identification systems; metal detectors; protective lighting; surveillance equipment; special emergency communications equipment; electronic locksets; deadbolts and theft control devices; and training in the use of the security-related technology.
Safety program grants provide funding for programs that address school violence.
School resource officer (SRO) grants fund programs which address school violence by establishing or enhancing school security, including costs associated with the training and compensation of SROs.
“Although the learning environment has shifted for students, educators and families, the importance of maintaining safe school communities has not changed,” Acting Education Secretary Noe Ortega said. “The Safe Schools Targeted Grant program provides schools with resources to create, support and enhance programs that address the current needs of school communities, such as creating trauma-informed practices and developing equity and inclusion methods.”
The Safe Schools Targeted Grant Program is administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Education and funded by the General Assembly in the 2020-21 state budget. More than $9 million in grant funding was awarded to schools statewide.
