TOWANDA — Bradford County Commissioners on Thursday approved an agreement with the North Central Pennsylvania Task Force (NCTF) Mutual Aid and Intergovernmental Cooperation for the county’s emergency management center.
While the county has been a member of the task force since 2000, commissioners had to renew the agreement as the force added three more counties to its ranks.
“There are about 11 of these task forces throughout the commonwealth,” Commissioner Ed Bustin said. “What they do is provide emergency and planning services to the county, and also serve as a delivery tool for funding such as federal grants.”
Bradford County Public Safety Director Bob Barnes added that the three new counties — he was unsure of specifically which ones — most likely joined NCTF because of population demographics.
“They may have been part of task force that serves more urban areas, so they wanted to join one that was more familiar with rural needs so it would align more with what they need in terms of emergency and planning services and getting those grants,” he said.
In other business, commissioners proclaimed March as Intellectual Disability Awareness Month in Bradford County.
To raise that awareness, commissioners will read the proclamation publicly on the courthouse steps in Towanda at 9:30 a.m. on March 6.
