SAYRE — The Sayre Department of Public Works will collect cardboard at the curb from all borough residential properties on Friday. Residents are asked to place only cardboard at the curb by 7 a.m. on the day of collection.
The borough will also collect cardboard by a drive-thru process on Saturday in Riverfront Park from 8 a.m. to noon. The collection of other recyclables at the curb continues to be suspended until further notice.
Public access to the Sayre Borough Hall, Sayre Borough Police Department Building, and Sayre Borough Public Works Building including the drop-off recycling center continues to be restricted until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Residents can contact the Borough Hall during normal business hours with any questions at (570) 888-7739 or by email admin@sayreborough.org. Sewer payments and parking permit payments can be mailed to the Borough Hall or deposited in the secure drop-box at the rear of the Borough Hall.
Residents are encouraged to heed warnings issued by federal, state, county, and local officials to ensure their health and safety and also take time to check in on your neighbors.
“Thank you for your understanding and preserving the health of our community,” the borough said in a press release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.