ATHENS – BeST Transit is accepting applications from interested candidates to fill a vacant board-of-director seat.
BeST Transit, formerly Endless Mountains Transportation Authority, serves the three-county region of Bradford, Sullivan and Tioga counties. BeST meets the area’s public transportation needs by providing general public fixed routes and door-to-door shared ride services.
The Bradford County Commissioners maintain three members on BeST’s Board of Directors and is currently seeking to fill a vacant term through December 31, 2022. BeST Transit is represented by a nine member Board of Directors.
Interested candidates must be at least eighteen years of age and shall be a citizen or business owner of Bradford County or any other criteria established by the Municipalities Authorities Act.
Persons interested for consideration should send an email to Tim Geibel, BeST Transit Board Liaison at tgeibel@catabus.org or via mail to BeST Transit Attn: T. Geibel 27824 Route 220 Athens, PA 18810. Letters of interest must be received by close of business on September 11, 2020. Formal appointment will be made by the Bradford County Commissioners.
