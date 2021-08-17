SAYRE — Epiphany School will officially begin the 92nd year educating students of the Valley from Pre-K 3 through Grade Six on Tuesday, August 24, according to a press release.

School opens at 7:55 a.m. and students are dismissed at 2:45 p.m.

Pre K parents and students are invited to make an appointment to visit the classroom during the first week of school, according to the press release.

Classes for Pre K begin on Monday, August 30.

Bus transportation is provided by Sayre, Athens and Northeast Bradford School Districts.

