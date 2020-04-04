TOWANDA — The latest Pennsylvania Department of Health report shows Bradford County with an additional case of COVID-19 — bringing the county’s total to nine.
This case was among 1,404 additional positive cases reported across Pennsylvania, which brings the total to 8,420. There were also 12 new deaths. Pennsylvania now has a total of 102 COVID-19-related fatalities.
In addition, 53,695 patients have tested negative for the virus.
Neighboring Sullivan County still remains without a positive case while Wyoming County is now at two, Lycoming County has eight, Susquehanna County has four, and Tioga County has three.
Bordering Bradford County in New York state, Tioga County has eight confirmed cases while Chemung County has 23 cases. Tioga County’s data also notes that three people who had tested positive have now fully recovered.
Similar data for other neighboring counties has not been made available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.