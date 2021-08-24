Looking back on Hochul's 2016 trip to Waverly

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Aug. 11, 2016 edition of the Morning Times. Kathy Hochul will be sworn in as New York’s governor today.
WAVERLY — “This is the best part of my job,” New York Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul declared in downtown Waverly on Wednesday.
That part of the job was touring upstate New York communities like Waverly and meeting with local officials on the development of those towns.
Her tour was led by Mayor Dan Leary, who brought Hochul to village staples such as the village hall, Muldoon Park and the downtown area, where she also stopped by several of the local businesses.
“Areas like Waverly have a vibrant past,” Hochul said. “But it’s also seen tougher times. The governor wants a laser-focus on revitalizing communities like Waverly.”
Hochul cited programs and projects such as the Main Street grant program and bridge repairs and upgrades as signs of an improving upstate New York.
“I really think it’s the beginning of a transformation,” she said. “We’re making a difference and I think the next time I visit Waverly, I’ll see a different downtown. There’s a lot of potential, especially for housing, in bringing people back to the area.”
Leary was appreciative for Hochul’s visit to Waverly and showed the lieutenant governor what the village has been able to do with state grant funds while expressing a desire to continue working with the state to secure more funding for the future.
“We’re on the right track,” he said. “The hard work of the trustees has ensured that we’ve been able to get grant funding and we’re up and running.”
Hochul noted that much work remains to be done on all levels of the state, including help from local businesses to keep the revitalization going.
“On our level, we need to fine-tune legislation like the ‘zombie properties’ and get after programs like that to help communities,” she said. “But in other areas, businesses need to be interested in helping, too. It’s about bringing together political partners and the community. These are exciting times for Waverly and there’s definitely a vibe of excitement in the air here.”
