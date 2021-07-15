The Bradford County Republican Committee has announced that it has nominated Albert C. Ondrey to be the Republican candidate for the special election for district attorney which will be held on Nov. 2.
The special election is being held due to the resignation of Chad Salsman, who was sentenced to 1 1/2 to 5 years in state prison last week after pleading guilty to the charges of promoting prostitution, witness intimidation and obstruction of justice.
Salsman was arrested in February and originally faced two dozen charges, including three separate charges of sexual assault, five separate charges of indecent assault, twelve counts of intimidation of a witness or victim, two counts of obstruction of justice, and two counts related to prostitution.
Ondrey was appointed by the judges of Bradford County to serve as district attorney for the remainder of this year and then sought the nomination for the two years left in the district attorney’s term.
He has served Bradford County as a full-time assistant district attorney for over 20 years.
According to a press release, Ondrey has hands-on experience with the prosecution of thousands of cases from the decision to charge through preliminary hearings, motions, trials and appeals.
“Mr. Ondrey has been a practicing attorney since October, 1982 and spent years handling a variety of cases, but his preferred legal vocation is prosecuting criminal cases,” the press release said.
Ondrey has been a resident of Bradford County since 1985. He is married to county native Teresa Ross Ondrey and has raised four children — Maggie, Sean, Chris and Lizzy — in the county.
He is actively involved in the community serving on the Board of Directors of Futures Community Support Services as well as having served on the Board of Directors of ARCC, Penn York Opportunities and Partners in Family and Community Development.
Ondrey has coached youth soccer and Little League. He worked the scoring table at Athens High School home swim meets as the announcer. He has also taught Paralegal classes for Penn State’s extension program in Towanda.
He has been actively involved in the Bradford County Bar Association serving as the Secretary/Treasurer from 1991 to 1992 and Vice President and President of the Bar Association from 2018 through 2020.
Ondrey has also been the Editor of the Bradford County Law Journal. He has served as a member of the Judicial Election Investigation Panel for the Pennsylvania Bar Association.
He has also chaired the Bradford County Criminal Justice Advisory Board and been a member of the Bradford County Treatment Court Team from its inception until 2020.
Ondrey was sworn in as District Attorney on June 1, 2021.
“Since I accepted the appointment, my focus has been on restoring trust to the office. My appointment has been well received by our local police departments, the State Police, victims’ rights groups, the legal community, and court personnel,” said Ondrey, who was sworn in as district attorney on June 1. “I was humbled that the judges appointed me District Attorney and I pledge to continue to serve the people of Bradford County.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.