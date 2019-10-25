Drug possession
ULSTER — An Ulster woman was jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail after she allegedly violated her parole after illegal substances and drug paraphernalia were found in her possession.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Stephanie Lynn Schrader, 30, was charged with two counts of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances after her parole officer discovered methamphetamine, a digital scale and nine hypodermic needles in her possession on Oct. 17.
Schrader is next scheduled to appear in court today for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr.
DUI
ATHENS BOROUGH — An Athens woman is facing two charges of driving under the influence following an incident that occurred on South Main Street on Sept. 1.
According to police, Paula Rose Larrabee, 42, has been charged with driving under the influence and driving under the influence — 0.16 percent or higher, after a vehicle she was driving had struck a curb.
Police said Larrabee failed a standard field sobriety test, and her blood alcohol content was later determined to be 0.248 percent.
Larrabee was issued a summons by Magisterial District Judge Timothy Clark, and will answer the above charges before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Nov. 22.
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A Hanover, Pa man is facing charges of restrictions on alcoholic beverages and driving under the influence — 0.10 percent to 0.16 percent, and turning movements and required signals following an incident that occurred on Elmira Street on Oct. 6.
According to police, John Thomas Klebacher, 28, had been drinking vodka in the Walmart parking lot, and upon being followed onto the road, did not use his turn signal. During the course of the traffic stop, Klebacher failed standard field sobriety tests.
Police said Klebacher had been drinking vodka in his parked vehicle and had an open vodka container with him.
A blood draw later revealed a blood alcohol level of 0.147 percent.
Klebacher was arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Tomothy Clark, and will face the above charges before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Nov. 22.
SAYRE BOROUGH — An Athens woman is facing two counts of driving under the influence following an issue that occurred on Spring Street on Sept. 16.
According to police, Jessika Traci Coombs, 43, was found to be operating a vehicle under the influence of methamphetamine.
Coombs was issued a summons by Magisterial District Judge Timothy Clark, and will answer the above charges before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley on Nov. 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.