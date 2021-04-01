The board of trustees of the Sayre Historical Society met on March 9 at the museum. The entire board was present for the meeting.
President Mary Lou Palmer opened the meeting and informed the board that she has a binder with the complete financial report for 2020 available.
Steve Bowen in the buildings and grounds report stated that we are still looking for grant opportunities to fund the replacement of the alarm system in the building the current system is outdated and not always working as efficiently as it should. The new system will separate the fire and burglar alarms and will cost in the neighborhood of $7,000.
The by-laws committee presented their proposed revisions to the document which were approved at the meeting. The by-laws were updated last in 2010.
Mary Lou Palmer reported in the communication report that we had received a news clipping from the February 9, 1903 edition of the Canton Independent Sentinel that talked about an organ donated to the Sayre Methodist Church by Andrew Carnegie. Elizabeth McKean sent the clipping.
Meade Murtland and Bill Crocker in the events report stated that we have events scheduled to begin just as soon as we are able to open. The first major event of the season on the schedule is Celebration at the Station which is scheduled for June 26. The board also agreed to sponsor the band “Ridin’ the rails’” for an afternoon matinee performance on July 7, at the museum this will be an outside event and those wishing to Hear the band should bring along a chair. The Nashville based band will be playing railroad themed music.
Henry Farley reported that hats are on order for the gift shop. The Lehigh Valley baseball style hats have been the biggest seller this year. Scott Chaffee volunteered to join Farley on the gift shop committee to help with production codes and tagging merchandise.
Mary Lou Palmer reported that membership dues are now due. The next issue of the Sayre Quarterly magazine will be stamped informing the member that it is the time of year to pay annual dues. Palmer further reported that 3 members have passed on this year.
Memorials for Chuck DeRose were made by James Nobles, Tom Collins, Mary Lou Palmer and Jack Strope.
Mike Frantz reported in the museum collections report that we received a set of architect’s blueprints for the Lehigh Valley Passenger station done for the renovation of the building when it was being converted to a museum. The prints were given by Tim Phinney of Sayre. Mike is working on a collections policy to be presented to the board in the near future.
Joe Quatrini will check on the condition of the American Flag at Rest Cemetery.
Bill Crocker reported that he researched internet possibilities available to the museum building and decided that the best company for us would be Empire Access. The board voted to accept Bill’s recommendation.
Mary Sargent who has been a trustee since 2001 requested to be elected to the Emeritus Board, this was approved by the board. Emeritus status gives the Mary all the rights of a trustee except voting privileges.
Mike Frantz posted the following on our Facebook page: Painter with steam locomotive, People reached: 3,386, Engagements: 470. R. A. Packer Band, People reached: 664, Engagements: 96. Marty Smith and Molly Cacchione, People reached: 608. Engagements: 73. Chuck DeRose, People reached: 2,199, Engagements, 762. Postal carrier Manley Rowe, People reached: 1,604, Engagements: 222.
The Sayre Historical Society is located in the Historic Old Lehigh Valley Passenger Station on South Lehigh avenue in downtown Sayre. Please visit our website or Facebook page for information regarding the coming museum season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.