Hit and run
On April 30 around 10 a.m., the Towanda Pennsylvania State Police responded to a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Penn Drive and Route 220 in Monroe Borough.
The victim says that he came to a complete stop at the stop sign at the intersection when he was struck from behind by another vehicle. The victim says he saw that vehicle turn right and flee the scene, according to police.
Troopers reviewed nearby cameras at C&N bank that captured video of the accident.
A vehicle matching the description of the fleeing vehicle was located at the Sheetz parking lot. This vehicle had front end damage and paint transfer matching the victim’s vehicle.
Police interviewed a Sheetz employee who said that the vehicle was driven by Tyler Allen, 27, of Mildred.
According to police, Allen was interviewed on May 2 and he confessed to committing the hit-and-run.
Allen is facing charges of misdemeanor accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, summary driving with a suspended license, and summary following too closely.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 23.
Assault
A Towanda man faces assault charges on a woman after an argument turned violent.
On May 11, a woman with a black eye walked into the police station to report an assault on her, according to Towanda Borough police.
Police said the woman got into a verbal argument with Desmond Fitzgerald, 25, at a Towanda residence and after he called her inappropriate names she left the residence and entered her car.
Fitzgerald allegedly pulled the woman out of the car and she punched him out of self-defense. Fitzgerald allegedly responded by punching the woman in the face, pulling her to the ground, and holding her neck down with his foot, according to court documents.
Fitzgerald is being charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled on May 26.
Fleeing police
A Nichols man faces multiple charges that include fleeing police.
Sayre Borough police said they saw a vehicle leaving the Spring St. Dandy parking lot at a very slow speed on Feb. 10. The vehicle continued to drive slowly as it passed over the center line twice. Police said they initiated a traffic stop with overhead lights and a siren but the vehicle continued driving with two wheels over the fog line. The vehicle turned left at one point with its right turn signal on. The vehicle eventually stopped in the driveway of a residence in Waverly.
Police said they saw James Hill, 46, behind the wheel and he allegedly said he didn’t have a license and wanted to get his vehicle home.
Hill was allegedly in possession of illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.
Hill is being charged with summary disregard for a traffic lane; felony fleeing or attempting to elude an officer; summary driving without a license; summary turning movements and required signals
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 22.
DUI
A Williamsport man faces DUI charges after committing several traffic violations.
Pennsylvania State Police said they conducted a traffic stop on a silver car after it crossed the center yellow lines several times, almost struck a curb, and turned without using a turn signal in Towanda on April 29.
Police pulled over the driver identified as 42-year-old Michael Spencer and he had bloodshot glassy eyes, the smell of alcohol on his breath, and slurred speech, according to court documents.
Spencer is being charged with misdemeanor DUI with highest rate of alcohol of BAC .16+ 1st offense; summary fail to keep right and summary fail to signal.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 2.
Possession
An Ulster man faces charges for multiple drug and traffic violations.
Pennsylvania State Police said they pulled over a car after it was driving 83 miles per hour in a 55 miles per hour speed limit zone in Towanda Township on May 12.
The driver got out of his car and began walking along the side of the road away from police.
Police instructed the man to walk to their patrol vehicle and identified him as 41-year-old John Palfreyman.
When asked why he was walking the other way, Palfreyman allegedly said he knew his license was suspended and he wanted to avoid getting a citation.
Palfreyman gave police consent to search his vehicle, where they allegedly found a bag of methamphetamine and a silver spoon with methamphetamine residue on it.
Palfreyman is being charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance; misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia; summary driving while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked license, 1st offense and summary exceeding a 55 MPH speed limit by 28 MPH.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 7.
Assault
A Chemung woman has been charged with assaulting a nurse at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Sayre Borough Police said they went to the hospital and interviewed a nurse who alleged that Courtney Brown, 21, punched her in the head.
While at the hospital, Brown received a food tray and allegedly threw it at the cafeteria staff and tried to walk out of the emergency department, according to court documents.
Police said the nurse tried to calm her down and Brown tried to push the nurse. When Brown sat on a hospital bed, the nurse turned around to leave the room and Brown stood up and punched the nurse.
Brown is being charged with felony aggravated assault and summary harassment.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.