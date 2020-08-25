SAYRE — Students in the Sayre Area School District will return to their classrooms today for the first time since March 12.
Sayre High School Principal Dayton Handrick said the administration, teachers and staff are ready for the challenge that will be teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s been a long six months since the students left on March 12 and were not able to return based on Governor (Tom) Wolf’s order to close due to the pandemic. The staff and I really miss our students,” Handrick said. “We’ve made quite a few changes and accommodations to make the building as safe as we can for students’ return.”
Among those changes are a later start time of 8:25 a.m., and using three entrances instead of one. Bus students will enter the building on the Hopkins Street side, parent drop-offs and student drivers will enter through the Brock Street parking lot entrance, and walkers may use either of those doors or the Lockhart Street doors.
Students may enter at 8:20 a.m. and will go directly to their first period class, according to Handrick.
“One of our goals was to try to minimize students congregating and the congestion of hallway traffic, especially first thing in the morning. We’ve also created seventh-and-eighth grade teams on our top floor to reduce the travel those two grade levels have to do over the course of a day,” Handrick continued.
Handrick also noted that the restrictions in place due to COVID meant the school district wasn’t able to have orientation for students, but the administration came up with a solution.
“The governor’s restrictions also meant that we could not have our traditional orientation/open house for seventh graders and new students. So the staff and I put together a video for those students,” Handrick said. “It’s on our website and Facebook pages. It’s not the same as being here in person, but this year is going to be about making adaptations and staying safe. Students may view their schedules through our family access portal on our website and there are directions there for families that need assistance with that.”
Handrick also pointed out that the building will “look a little differently this year.”
“We have shields in place at different points of contact throughout the building, markings in the hallways to divide traffic, and markings to remind students to promote social distancing while moving around the building,” Handrick said.
“Staff have worked hard to space out things in their classrooms. We’re just all going to need to be a little patient and flexible as we deal with our new normal. Things will likely change as we move forward,” he continued. “I just know that we want our student body back in the building. My challenge to them this year will be to protect themselves, protect others and that will protect our school. They’ll rise to the challenge. Our students always do.”
