ATHENS — A project four years in the making was shown off to the Athens School Board on Tuesday as agricultural science and STEM teachers and students gave a tour of the new STEM building as well as the school’s greenhouse.
The STEM building, which was paid for and built through donations and a $2,500 grant from Tractor Supply, will be used to house animals and promote student-learning in a hands-on environment.
STEM teachers Ron Fritz and Jamie McNeal as well as agriculture teachers Sarabeth Alderfer and David Steinfelt made the presentation to the school board on Tuesday.
The building was built by the STEM students at Athens High, who worked during their class periods over the past few years.
“The students got a lot of real-world experience. When we had some issues, we had to call the company to work with them,” said Fritz. “These are things that happen in the real world and you just don’t throw your arms up, you have to figure out what you have to do to get the job done.”
Also during Tuesday’s tour, board members got to see what the school’s agriculture classes were up to in the greenhouse.
Students explained the hydroponic system they are using where coy fish are used to fertilize the grow boxes with everything from lettuce to cucumbers and rosemary growing inside.
“This is more and more what agriculture looks like,” Alderfer told the board members.
Students told the board how they test the water each week. The grow pits use about 10 gallons of water every two weeks, according to Steinfelt.
Alderfer believes the STEM building and greenhouse are key to teaching her agriculture and biology students.
“We try to engage our students all the time by doing things hands-on because I know from experience that’s how I learn better and that’s how students enjoy it,” Alderfer said.
