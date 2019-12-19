Retail Theft
ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A 32-year-old Nichols man is facing two felony counts of retail theft and two misdemeanor counts of trespassing following an incident that occurred back in April 2016 at the Elmira Street Walmart.
According to Athens Township Police, Robert Eugene Coyne was charged after he allegedly attempted to steal $1,463 worth of merchandise from the store on two different occasions.
Coyne was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Tuesday and jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 31.
Driving under the influence
SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP — A Towanda man is facing DUI and summary traffic charges following an incident that occurred on Nov. 10 on Sheshequin Road.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, David Michael Daff, 33, was charged following a motor vehicle crash on that roadway.
Daff was issued a summons to appear in court for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr on Jan. 24.
SOUTH WAVERLY — A Sayre man is facing charges following an incident that occurred on North Keystone Avenue on Oct. 27.
According to police, Joseph Ray Eastwood, 48, had pulled in front of a police patrol vehicle, causing the officer to lock the brakes and maneuver to avoid a collision.
Following the subsequent traffic stop, Eastwood was charged with driving under the influence, careless driving, vehicle registration suspended, and operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility.
Eastwood was issued a summons, and will answer to the above charges on Jan. 10 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
SAYRE — An Alpine, N.Y. man is facing charges following an incident that occurred on North Wilbur Avenue on Dec. 11.
According to police, Justin Thomas Wheeler, 30, was found in his vehicle on the side of the road and appeared to be passed out.
Following the investigation, Wheeler was charged with driving under the influence, intentionally possessing a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and the possession of drug paraphernalia.
Wheeler was issued a summons, and will answer to the above charges on Jan. 24 before Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
