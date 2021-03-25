WAVERLY – The Village of Waverly board of trustees met in the conference room of the village hall on Tuesday and were greeted with a request from the president of the Carantouan Greenway.
John Palmer, president of the local group, made a request for the village board’s approval and assistance in erecting a new sign for the Greenway’s forbidden path.
“For the last 25 years the Greenway has maintained and improved the forbidden path walking trail in Waverly,” said Palmer. “There’s a small sign at the corner now that was put up by the county (as) part of their trails of Tioga initiative, but we still get lots of people (telling) us they don’t know that there’s a trail there.”
Since the adjacent property is owned by the village, and the area falls in the right-of-way of the New York State Department of Transportation, Palmer proposed a partnership between the Greenway and the village to install the sign and cover the insurance liability required by NYSDOT.
Ayres and the rest of the board showed support for the project, but stressed the fact that they needed to have the paperwork reviewed before making a motion or voting.
“I believe it’s the right thing to do,” said Mayor Patrick Ayres, “but we need feedback from our attorney and also our insurance company.”
The project is to be carried over to the next village board meeting on Tuesday, April 13.
Trustee Keith Correll gave a report concerning the cost of street lights in the village, which is currently $3,127.48 per month. However, only $706 of that is for electricity. After speaking with a Penelec representative, Correll said the rest of the charges are attributed to “brackets and lenses.”
Correll went on to say that the Penelec representative was unable to tell him anything else about these charges, except that the village has been charged this monthly fee since 2012.
Adding up the costs from each year, Correll concluded that the village has “paid over a quarter of a million dollars for brackets and lenses.”
The village is continuing to look into their agreement with Penelec and will readdress the matter at their next meeting.
The topic of political signs was raised by the mayor, who had received a letter regarding them. Although he did not have the letter with him, he recalled that the sender had researched the village code and believed many signs throughout the village are in violation.
After contacting the village attorney, Betty Keene, Ayres read that the code in question “provides that political signs can be displayed for 30 days before an election.” However, after researching the subject further, Keene is of the opinion that the Waverly code is unconstitutional.
“Political speech is different than commercial speech and cannot be regulated for content the same way that commercial speech is able to be limited when it comes to signs.”
The mayor and the board plan to discuss the matter with Keene further before coming to a decision about the village code.
The board voted to purchase two new plow trucks for the price of $72,406 each, and sell two trucks that are currently out of warranty. It is the board’s hope that they will be able to receive $35,000 or more for each used truck by selling them at auction, which would offset the cost of one of the new trucks.
Trustees Kyle Burns and Correll were in attendance on Tuesday, along with Deputy Mayor Andrew Aronstam and Ayres. All four voted in favor of the purchase, and noted that resale values have been unusually high recently. However, Burns expressed some concerns.
“To me it’s a roll of the dice,” said Burns, indicating the risk that they might not see as high a return as they expect from the sale of their used trucks.
