WAVERLY — At the Waverly Central School District board of education meeting on Thursday, Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles opened his report on the topic of the summer feeding program.
The school will be delivering five-day meal packs door-to-door on Wednesdays, between June 30 and August 11. There will also still be breakfast and lunch throughout the summer program.
Knolles was asked to put together a list of programs and events that did not take place during the 2020-21 school year due to COVID-19. It’s the goal of the school to bring all these programs and events back in the 2021-22 school year.
In highlighting a few of the more important programs and events, Knolles noted that the physical education suffered at Lincoln Street Elementary.
“Our kids still have recess, and they have some physical education in the classroom and outside of the classroom,” said Knolles, “But they didn’t have a true physical education program there this year.”
Other subjects that suffered this year include music and art.
In the middle school, Knolles acknowledged the loss of their YES leagues and after school fun nights.
“That’s a big hit to the middle level,” said Knolles. “Middle school you find out whether or not you like school ... those are key things to really helping kids like their school.”
Knolles said that the high school was able to run more of their normal activities, but many of them were altered in one way or another.
“(With) esports, we had it but there wasn’t a league this year,” said Knolles. “So it’s more recreational.”
He went on to point out that the skeet league did not run either, but he looks forward to it coming back this coming school year.
Lastly, Knolles discussed the school district economic impact report that was produced by the association of school business officials.
“There’s some pretty big numbers,” said Knolles. “So when people tell you what a waste of money schools are, the schools actually bring a lot of money and turn a lot of money over in your community.”
On the local level, the report shows that the Waverly Central School District employs about 200 personnel, and their purchase of various goods and services contribute to about 130 additional jobs throughout the Southern Tier. According to the report, the district contributes more than 19 million dollars to the local economy between salaries and other expenses.
Knolles closed his report by wishing school business administrator Kathy Rote a happy birthday. He also congratulated Wilma Lawson on her retirement from the school, and both Cory Robinson and Beau Roskow on winning the school board elections.
