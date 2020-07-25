SAYRE — Guthrie announced this week that it has been able to bring back most employees who were furloughed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guthrie furloughed the staff members back in April due to the closure of offices and the reduction of services as Pennsylvania health officials prepared hospitals to be able to respond to an influx of COVID-19.
In a video released on Friday, April 17, Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Joseph Scopelliti also announced pay cuts including a 30 percent cut for his position.
All executive vice presidents saw a 20 percent reduction in salary. Physician leaders, vice presidents and all physicians dealt with a 10 to 20 percent reduction in their pay.
“At the height of Guthrie’s COVID-19 preparation and response, several hundred employees were furloughed due to the suspension of non-emergent surgeries and the postponement of many types of patient visits,” Guthrie said in a statement this week.
“All types of surgeries and visits have since resumed and typical volumes are quickly returning. To meet those patient needs, most furloughed staff have returned to work,” the statement continued. “In bringing back staff to the work environment, Guthrie is not only focusing on aligning staffing needs with patient volumes, but also on returning staff to the workplace in the safest manner possible. As volumes continue to increase weekly, more employees are brought back to work.”
Back in June, Guthrie announced that 200 full-time positions would be either eliminated or reduced to part-time status. It is unclear if any of the employees returning to work were part of the June cuts.
