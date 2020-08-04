The Morning Times will begin a new service this fall with live streaming of high school sports.
While plans are not complete at this time, the new Morning Times Live Stream will feature audio and video of at least one football game each week this season.
“We are thrilled to bring this new feature to the Morning Times’ readers and all sports fans in the Valley area,” Morning Times Managing Editor Pat McDonald said.
“These plans have been in the works for a little while now, but with the COVID-19 pandemic possibly forcing the bleachers in Pennsylvania to be empty this year, we thought it was the right time to debut this new service,” McDonald added.
The Times will broadcast games in both Pennsylvania and New York, covering Athens, Sayre, Waverly, Tioga and Spencer-Van Etten this year.
The Morning Times Live Stream will begin with football this fall, but will also feature sports like basketball and wrestling in the winter as well as baseball and softball in the spring.
“The top priority of our sports department is to highlight the accomplishments of the student-athletes in our coverage area and this is another way to do just that,” McDonald said.
McDonald praised the work of Choice 102 (102.1 FM), which for decades had brought sports into the homes of Valley residents.
“Residents of the Valley area have been lucky to have a way to listen to local games through the hard work of Chuck Carver, Mike Miller, the late great Milt Munkittrick, Bob Baker and Lloyd Davis at Choice 102 radio over the last several decades,” McDonald said. “We are looking to continue that legacy and bring live local sports action to the great people of this area.”
Look for more information on the Morning Times Live Stream in future editions of the Times as well as on the newspaper’s social media platforms.
