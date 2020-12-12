TOWANDA — Back in May, Bradford County District Attorney Chad Salsman announced that no businesses who decided to stay open despite Gov. Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 restrictions would be prosecuted by his office.
With new COVID restrictions being put in place beginning today, Salsman told local media outlets that his position remains the same — he will not prosecute business owners for violating Wolf’s rules.
“Yes, my position is still the same. No criminal cases will be filed against businesses who choose to remain open or people who do not comply with the governor’s mandates,” said Salsman, who also said in July he also wouldn’t enforce mask mandates from the state.
“The reason is that they have committed no crime. Crimes are, by definition, violations of laws. The governor cannot create laws. Laws are created by the legislature, signed by the governor, and are subject to review by the courts. That process has not been followed,” Salsman added.
Salsman said his office will not punish people who are trying to put food on the table.
“In Bradford County, we will not incarcerate or fine people for the simple act of providing for themselves, their families, and their employees. The governor or his political cronies may seek retribution against me, but I will not allow my office to be used to carry out the whims of a business-crushing politician,” Salsman said.
Salsman did warn business owners that the state has other ways to enforce their rules.
“I would caution business owners, however, that the state government has the ability to harass and punish citizens in ways that do not involve the criminal justice system. I cannot control that. People must keep that in mind when deciding how to proceed,” he said.
