HARRISBURG — The latest report from the Pennsylvania Department of Health showed Bradford County added a pair of confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The county now has 31 confirmed cases and there have been two deaths related to the coronavirus.

There have been 678 negative tests performed in Bradford County, according to the Department of Health.

The Sayre-based ZIP code of 18840 has seen 15 confirmed cases and 191 negative tests. Athens (18810) has between 1 and 4 cases, according to the ZIP-code based results, and there have been 91 negative tests.

Pennsylvania as a whole has had 45,762 confirmed or probable cases of coronavirus, which has played a part in 2,292 deaths in the state.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 8,112 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,032 cases among employees, for a total of 9,144 at 468 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of the state’s total deaths, 1,505 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

According to the Department of Health, there have been no confirmed cases or deaths related to the virus in nursing homes in Bradford County.

