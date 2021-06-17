Almost $30,000 donated by UNICO this year

WAVERLY — The Sayre Chapter of UNICO held its annual awards banquet on June 1 at Tomasso’s restaurant in Waverly.
According to UNICO Treasurer Nick Grego, the organization gave away almost $30,000 this year after adding the ice cream served to Valley elementary students.
Sayre senior Kaitlyn Donavan was presented the 2021 Michael and Ann DeSisti Unico and Foundation Scholarship, which will give her $6,000 over the next four years. Donavan will be studying physical therapy at Keuka College in the fall.
In addition to the scholarship, UNICO presented funding to Action Quest, Penn-York Opportunities, Waverly Recreation, and the Athens, Sayre, and Waverly school districts.
Waverly’s special education department was presented with $4,000, which the district’s board of education accepted at its meeting on June 10. The school’s Director of Special Education Programs Jeffrey DeAngelo was in attendance of the meeting to give a report.
“This year I kind of had in my own head that they would have a very difficult time fundraising, given COVID conditions,” said DeAngelo. “I couldn’t have been more wrong.”
DeAngelo noted that despite the pandemic UNICO was able to raise and give away more funds this year than they have in the past.
He explained that the money Waverly received last year was used toward the Wolverine Den Enterprises, which is part of the school’s work-based learning initiative.
This year DeAnglo hopes to use the extra funds to put together a motor-lab for the elementary students at the Lincoln Street school.
“Motor lab is kind of sensory and motor activities,” said DeAngelo. “Not just for kids with disabilities, but all kids ... there’s some really interesting research on it in terms of literacy development and social-emotional development, all done through essentially neurological and motor-type work.”
