SAYRE — The Sayre Borough Police Department is warning residents of a phone scam from a person impersonating an officer.
According to police, the scammers claim to be a borough police officer and state that they have a warrant for your arrest. They ask for personal information such as your social security number, bank account information and your date of birth etc.
It has been recently reported that when you receive a call from these scammers, your caller ID will come up as “SAYRE PD.”
“The Sayre Borough Police Department will never make such request and if you get a call from anyone making requests as described above, hang up immediately and do not provide them with any financial or personal information,” said police.
Police advised residents that if they are contacted by someone claiming to be officer, to “feel free” to ask for their name and badge number, and to contact them with any questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.