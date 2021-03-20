Village of Waverly, Tioga County consider office development

WAVERLY – In the back of Waverly’s village hall sits an unfinished portion of the building. While it has remained empty for many years, village officials and Tioga County representatives are looking into potential renovations.
“We are in very, very preliminary stages,” said Martha Sauerbrey, the legislative chair for Tioga County.
Dennis Mullen, Waverly’s representative in the county legislature, echoed this by indicating that they are “still very much in a talking phase.”
According to Mullen, “the plan is over the next two years to flesh out the possibility to put in Tioga County offices in that annex.”
The long timeline is partly due to the fact that the county recently entered into another two year lease agreement with the landlord of their current Waverly offices.
“I like that timeline because I want it done right,” said Mullen.
When asked what departments would be included in this, Mullen said “the one that would definitely go over there is Tioga County Mental Health.” He went on to say that other possibilities include social services, veterans services, and probation. “There’s a lot of steps into any other departments being down there.”
Waverly Mayor Patrick Ayres said that “the wing needs work and the village is going to have to do something with it,” indicating that they do not want to have to tear it down. He went on to say that coming to an agreement with the county would be beneficial to all parties involved, including residents.
“That section of the village hall gets refurbished, but also it brings county services to this side of the county.”
Mullen agreed, saying “if you look at it, it makes good sense for the residents on the west end of the county to have services down here.”
While Mullen indicated plans to form a committee in coming weeks and have county officials walk through the empty space, Sauerbrey said they are still “a long ways away from making a decision.”
When asked what it would take to move the discussion into more serious consideration, Sauerbrey said a lot comes down to questions of whether or not the space will fit their needs, costs of renovations and rent, and the terms and length of the potential lease. There is also the question of where the renovation money would come from, which Ayres insisted would not be taxpayers.
“If development were to occur in that space, the goal would be to not have any effect on the local tax rate.”
