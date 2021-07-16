WAVERLY — During Waverly board of education’s annual organizational meeting on Thursday, recently elected Beau Roskow was sworn in as a member of the board. Parvin Mensch was reelected as board president and Colleen Talada was reelected as vice president, with both being administered their oaths as well.
Pamala Beard was once again appointed the district treasurer and tax collector, and Michelle Keene was appointed as deputy treasurer in addition to continuing her role as district clerk.
In the regular meeting that directly followed, Mensch gave a report welcoming Roskow to the board and applauding all the staff behind the school’s graduation ceremony.
“Graduation was amazing,” said Mensch, noting the adverse circumstances and situations that were faced. “For everything those kids have been through, I was pretty impressed with how they handled everything.”
Mensch went on to say that he hopes next school year the school will be back to a more normal operating procedure.
in the superintendent’s report, Dr. Eric Knolles gave an update on the Forever Wolverines Child Memorial, which had been in discussion prior to the pandemic.
“We did meet with the cemetery, with the Catholic Diocese, to talk about the possibility of doing something across from the stadium,” said Knolles. “That meeting was in March. We tried following up (but) haven’t heard anything back from them.”
Knolles went on to say that the school is making an effort to try and move that project forward, indicating another meeting with other interested parties in the near future.
“I’m just going to make sure we can support the monument pieces,” said Knolles.
Knolles said that the precise location of the proposed memorial has not been finalized, but he indicated that the school will be taking all their options into consideration.
“We’re still early,” said Knolles. “We might not get the support to do something. But we do have a couple of people who own monument (businesses) that are kind on interested.”
He also noted the importance of a memorial like what they have in mind for providing closure to the community.
“We struggle with closure here,” said Knolles. “That may give us something (if) we have a monument to our kids that never had a chance to graduate (and are) forever Wolverines.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.