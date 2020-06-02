New York State Senator Fred Akshar will be taking his Town Hall Meetings online to talk issues with local leaders and constituents in the 52nd Senate District.
While the coronavirus public health crisis has prevented in-person town hall meetings for the near future, Akshar will partner with local elected officials to hold socially distant Town Hall meetings via the Zoom videoconferencing service.
“It’s my distinct honor to represent the people of the 52nd Senate District, and I will always stand up and fight for our communities,“ said Akshar. ”I’ve prioritized getting out of the office and into the community to meet with the people I represent face-to-face, but until we can do that again, it’s important I do everything I can to listen to their needs.“
Similar to his in-person town halls, Akshar’s virtual town halls will be held on a regional basis with local leaders throughout Broome, Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties.
Residents who would like to participate in the virtual town hall meetings are asked to register at Akshar.NYSenate.Gov. When meetings are scheduled, participants in certain municipalities will be notified via email and phone.
Since first being elected, Akshar has held over 35 Town Hall Meetings across Broome, Tioga, Chenango and Delaware counties.
