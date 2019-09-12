WAVERLY — Waverly Police Chief Dan Gelatt on Tuesday released his police activity report for the month of August for the village board of trustees to review.
Last month, officers responded to 478 calls for service — including 37 criminal complaints and 430 non-criminal complaints — and made 44 arrests.
The arrests were broken down as follows:
• 11 for an arrest warrant
• Six for criminal possession of a controlled substance
• Four for assault
• Three each for criminal mischief — intentional property damage, and criminal use of drug paraphernalia — scales.
• Two each for burglary, DWI, endangering the welfare of a child, second-degree harassment and petit larceny.
• One each for criminal obstruction of breathing, criminal possession of controlled substances — narcotics with intent to sell, criminal possession of a controlled substance — meth, criminal use of drug paraphernalia — package, grand larceny, strangulation and trespassing.
Additionally, officers issued 19 vehicle and traffic violations and assisted 27 other police forces or agencies.
