ATHENS — The Valley Playland Rebuild project was scheduled to begin earlier this month, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic construction has been pushed back to April.
“The third phase will be the Valley Playland rebuild. This was originally scheduled for this fall, but concerns about COVID-19 led the team to postpone the community build until next year. The build is now scheduled for the week of April 12-17, 2021,” a press release from the Friends of Valley Playland said.
The Valley Playland was built back in the early 1990s after a group of parents came together and wanted to give their kids a place to play.
“Nearly three decades ago, a few parents imagined a play space for their children in the Valley area. Working with Play By Design, a playground design firm located in Ithaca, a local committee formed and organized a community build of the Valley Playland on River Street in Athens in September 1992,” the Friends of Valley Playland said in the press release.
The local playground was enjoyed by children from throughout the area for decades, but parents began to notice deterioration of parts of the playland in recent years.
“After meeting with the original organizers and taking over responsibility for the Playland, a small but dedicated group named Friends of Valley Playland began working on revitalizing the playground,” the press release said. “Initial talks centered on repairing various areas within the playground, but soon realized that updates would require adhering to new regulations. The committee decided that a safer, code-adherent playground would mean rebuilding from scratch rather than just making a few less expensive repairs.”
According to the press release, the first phase of the rebuild included meetings with a playground designer and students in area elementary schools to get the input of the children. That same week, a community meeting was held to gather support and input from parents.
The next task was to raise funds for the playground rebuild. With a total project cost of over $514,000, the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) awarded the Playland committee $212,500. Individual and business donations totaling over $125,000 were also received. In-kind services will make up some of the match for the grant.
“Before the build event, the committee hopes to raise an additional $25,000 to cover last-minute changes and expenses,” the press release said.
The second phase of the project was dismantling the old playground, which was completed by Athens Borough employees earlier this spring. The area is now barricaded and not available for use until the new playground is constructed. New equipment for the Playland has been purchased.
The new playground will feature everything from the normal slides, see-saws, monkey bars and swing sets to a rock wall, bouncy bridge, challenge bridge and a zip line, according to plans given to the Morning Times.
“The design is already there. It’s the same look and feel with the castle theme, but we are going from a pressure treated material to a more durable (material),” Friends of Valley Playland President Lori Unger said back in January.
Unger, an Athens Borough resident, believes it was important to keep the Valley Playland alive for decades to come.
“That has such heavy traffic over there, I can’t imagine what kids would do if it wasn’t replaced,” said Unger. “It’s just about taking the playground and getting it ready for the next generation.”
The Friends of Valley Playland team members are Lori Unger (chair), Todd Babcock, Mark Burgess, Martha Close, Lauren Egleston, Steve McNamara, Linda Politi, Damian Rossettie, Bob Williams, Gary Vergason and Kathe Vergason.
Currently, the team is gathering a list of volunteers to help with the build. Approximately 50 volunteers per shift will be needed. Help is needed for building the playground, but also for feeding the builders, checking in volunteers, organizing tools, and various other jobs.
“There is something for everyone to do on the rebuild. If you think you can donate a shift, please email friendsofvalleyplayland@gmail.com with your name, email address and phone number. Donations are accepted at http://www.futurescapes.org/valley-playland, where one will also be able to find updates about the playground and build,” the press release said.
