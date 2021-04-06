SAYRE — An Easter egg hunt was hosted by the Sayre Personal Care Center on Saturday, with a guest appearance made by the Easter Bunny.
Melinda Mathews, activities director for the care center, estimates that around 50 kids came out to the event. Three age groups collected eggs from three designated locations: the pavilion area was split in two for kids ages 0-3 and 4-6, while eggs for the 7-11 age group were scattered throughout the yard off the parking lot.
The Easter Bunny was escorted to the event in a fire engine driven by Robert Repasky, chief of the Sayre Fire Department.
Some eggs contained numbers rather than candy, which matched the number on one of several prizes the facility had purchased for the children. Prizes included stuffed animals, headphones and other toys and gadgets.
According to Mathews, the event was planned out of a desire to do something extra for the residents because “they haven’t been able to see their family (or have) any kind of entertainment” since the pandemic began.
Mathews expressed gratitude toward everyone who attended the egg hunt and brought joy to the residents’ day.
“The residents were actually sitting in the living room and they watched everything from the window,” said Mathews. “They were all smiles. They loved it.”
While there are no firm plans in place yet, Mathews said they plan to do more of these types of events in the future. For now they are working on some bake sales to take place this spring and summer.
